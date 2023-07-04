The Visit and Taste Takeaway Café and restaurant on 8 Butchers Row opened its doors to the public for the first time last Saturday (July 1).
Owner Katherine Dabrowski brings a wealth of experience with the new eatery, having run a successful restaurant in Los Angeles with her husband Andrew for 20 years.
After moving to the UK five years ago, Katherine, who has had a lifelong passion for cooking, was determined to open a new business that provides a fresh and healthy option for the people of Banbury.
Katherine said: "The restaurant’s aim is to provide affordable, healthy, nutritious, and delicious freshly cooked meals.
"My passion for cooking dates from my childhood, when, as early as at seven, I would joyfully cook dinner for my family without allowing anyone to help me.
"When you prepare a tasty and healthy meal, it is highly rewarding, for you make people happy. That is why I love my profession!”
The restaurant currently serves traditional Polish meals such as roast chicken with mashed potatoes and gravy, fresh handmade dumplings with a variety of ingredients, and stuffed cabbage dishes.
Katherine said: "We love Banbury; the town is very sweet, and the people are very nice. We are very happy to serve people healthy and freshly made food. I am hoping people like what we have to offer."
Visit and Taste is currently open Wednesday and Thursday from 12pm until 8pm. Friday and Saturday: 12pm until 9pm and Sunday: 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM.
For more information, visit https://www.visitandtaste.com/