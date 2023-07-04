News you can trust since 1838
New traditional Polish and European restaurant opens in Banbury

A new restaurant specialising in home-cooked Polish and central European-style dishes has opened this week in Banbury.
By Jack Ingham
Published 4th Jul 2023, 11:14 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 11:14 BST

The Visit and Taste Takeaway Café and restaurant on 8 Butchers Row opened its doors to the public for the first time last Saturday (July 1).

Owner Katherine Dabrowski brings a wealth of experience with the new eatery, having run a successful restaurant in Los Angeles with her husband Andrew for 20 years.

After moving to the UK five years ago, Katherine, who has had a lifelong passion for cooking, was determined to open a new business that provides a fresh and healthy option for the people of Banbury.

The new Visit and Taste restaurant opened in Banbury last weekend.The new Visit and Taste restaurant opened in Banbury last weekend.
Katherine said: "The restaurant’s aim is to provide affordable, healthy, nutritious, and delicious freshly cooked meals.

"My passion for cooking dates from my childhood, when, as early as at seven, I would joyfully cook dinner for my family without allowing anyone to help me.

"When you prepare a tasty and healthy meal, it is highly rewarding, for you make people happy. That is why I love my profession!”

The restaurant currently serves traditional Polish meals such as roast chicken with mashed potatoes and gravy, fresh handmade dumplings with a variety of ingredients, and stuffed cabbage dishes.

The restaurant will be serving a variety of homemade traditional Polish food dishes.The restaurant will be serving a variety of homemade traditional Polish food dishes.
Katherine said: "We love Banbury; the town is very sweet, and the people are very nice. We are very happy to serve people healthy and freshly made food. I am hoping people like what we have to offer."

Visit and Taste is currently open Wednesday and Thursday from 12pm until 8pm. Friday and Saturday: 12pm until 9pm and Sunday: 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

For more information, visit https://www.visitandtaste.com/

