New hygiene ratings awarded in the Banbury area - with one place given a zero rating

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine places in the Cherwell district.

Eight of these scored the highest mark - five stars - but one received the lowest, a zero rating.

Here are the ratings:• Rated 5: Zushi at 12 Parsons Street, Banbury, rated on September 29

• Rated 5: The Menu Guru Ltd at Building 2 Langford Annexe Oxford Airport Langford Lane, Kidlington, rated on September 22

• Rated 5: Itsu at 21a Pingle Drive, Bicester, rated on September 21

• Rated 5: 3flavours, 13 - 14 North Bar Street, Banbury, rated on September 15

• Rated 5: Jaflong Quality Foods Limited at 48 - 51 Market Square, Bicester, rated on July 14

• Rated 5: The Penny Black at 58 Sheep Street, Bicester, rated on August 10

• Rated 5: Chicken Delight at 1a Bradley Arcade Bretch Hill, Banbury, rated on September 22

• Rated 5: Simply Noodles at Bicester Village 50 Pingle Drive, Bicester, rated on September 2