New halal burger restaurant to open in Banbury town centre this weekend
South Asian-inspired burger chain 5 Akhis will open its Banbury restaurant at 3pm tomorrow.
‘Akhi’ translates to ‘my brother’ in Arabic and represents the four brothers, who first launched the restaurant in Milton Keynes five years ago.
Ravi Parmar, franchise operations director, said: “Akhis has always been about more than just food – it’s about creating a space where everyone feels part of something.
"Opening in Banbury is a huge moment for us, and we can’t wait to welcome the local community into the 5 Akhis family.”
The new Banbury restaurant is located on 21 South Bar Street, Banbury, OX16 9AF
For more information about 5 Akhis visit: https://www.fiveakhis.com/
