New food hygiene ratings have been given to a number of establishments in and around Banbury

The good news is that more five stars have been handed out.

The bad news is that one place received a one-star and another went one worse and got a zero star.

Here are the latest ratings:

• Rated 5: Commonwealth Cafe at Park Gardens Bath Road, Banbury, Oxfordshire; rated on October 12

• Rated 5: Hadsham Enterprises Ltd at Hadsham Farm Hornton Lane, Horley; rated on October 2

• Rated 5: Dannys Sports Bar and Grill Ltd, 38 Bridge Street, Banbury; rated on November 9.

• Rated 4: The Flying Baguette, 44 High Street, Banbury; rated on September 7.

• Rated 3: Royal Kebab And Pizza, 55 Broad Street, Banbury; rated on September 25

• Rated 1: LA NATY Romanian & Italian Restaurant at 9 Broad Street, Banbury; rated on September 13