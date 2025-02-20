New food hygiene ratings revealed for cafes, pubs, takeaways and restaurants in Banbury area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Food Standards Agency has published the results from its latest inspections in Banbury, which took place across January and February.

The ratings are based on the levels of food hygiene observed during the inspection by Cherwell District Council officers and cover the handling of food, food storage and preparation, facility cleanliness, and the management of food safety, but are not a guide for food quality.

Here are the latest results from the Food Standards Agency, in order of the best ratings and the date they were inspected:

Rated 5: Costa Ltd at Banbury Cross Retail Park, Banbury; rated on January 23

Rated 5: The Butchers Arms Shutford Road, Balscote; rated on January 23

Rated 5: Greggs PLC at Castle Quay, Banbury; rated on January 23

Rated 5: An & C Fish Bar at Cromwell Road, Banbury; rated on January 29

Rated 5: Horse And Jockey at Malthouse Lane, Bodicote; rated on January 29

Rated 5: Chens Cottage at High Street, Banbury; rated on January 30

Rated 5: Subway at Blacklock House Middleton Road, Banbury; rated on February 6

Rated 5: Costa Ltd at Stroud Park Ermont Way, Banbury; rated on February 6

Rated 5: Q Fish - Chatsworth at Chatsworth Drive, Banbury; rated on February 12

Rated 5: The Chatsworth at Chatsworth Drive, Banbury; rated on February 12

Rated 2: Jay Pur, at Parsons Street, Banbury; rated on January 8.