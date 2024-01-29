New food hygiene ratings given to three takeaways and a cafe in Banbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New food hygiene ratings have been given to three takeaways and a cafe in Banbury.

The good news is that the cafe, Banbury Cross Coffee House, received the highest possible score - a five-star rating.

The takeaways, however, did not fare as well, with one three-star and two two-stars.

Here are the new ratings: