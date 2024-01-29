New food hygiene ratings given to three takeaways and a cafe in Banbury
New food hygiene ratings have been given to three takeaways and a cafe in Banbury.
The good news is that the cafe, Banbury Cross Coffee House, received the highest possible score - a five-star rating.
The takeaways, however, did not fare as well, with one three-star and two two-stars.
Here are the new ratings:
- • Rated 5: Banbury Cross Coffee House at 10 Horse Fair, Banbury; rated on January 18.
- • Rated 3: Burger Bros at Part of 47d Broad Street, Banbury; rated on December 18.
- • Rated 2: Desserts By Kebabish at Part of 47d Broad Street, Banbury; rated on December 18.
- • Rated 2: Spicy Kebabish at Part of 47d Broad Street, Banbury; rated on December 18.