The coffee does not give you anxiety or the jitters and could be a gamechanger for regular coffee drinkers

A coffee maker says it has created a type of coffee that gives you a caffeine boost without the jittering, anxiety and ‘crash’ that comes with having too many.

London Nootropics says it has developed a coffee that comes with all of the benefits and none of the side effects of a traditional cup and it has slashed the price in a Black Friday sale.

Coffee fans can get 20% off London Nootropics adaptogenic coffee, which it promises tastes just like normal coffee but stops the negative side effects of caffiene.

The secret to the anxiety-less coffee is the inclusion of potent mushroom extracts from a mushroom company called Hifas da Terra. The coffee is called adaptogenic and London Nootropics says it can help to keep energy levels up compared to normal coffee drinks.

Mushroom expert Hifas da Terra has grown types of extract called Lion’s Mane, Reishi, and Cordyceps. These scientifically backed formulas are designed to support cognitive health, immune function, and overall vitality and have now been developed in coffee to deliver these to drinkers who do not want the ‘coffee crash’.

The company says: “Adaptogens can help balance our cortisol levels, ensuring we get the benefits from coffee whilst minimising any side-effects. Caffeine is also absorbed quickly, which may result in a crash and adaptogens can help give us sustained energy levels without a crash.”

A reviewer of the coffee was full of praise for the positive effects of the blend. They said: “This coffee is so delicious. It almost has a slight taste of chocolate which I loved. I ordered Flow which has Lions Mane Mushroom and Rhodiola meant to be great for mental clarity and focus. So I tried this for a week and WOW!!! I have noticed a huge difference in my focus. I have literally had one sachet a day and this has worked out much cheaper than buying a coffee. Oh and no jitters after drinking this which I experience with regular coffee.”

