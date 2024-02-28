New competition launched to find the most popular food and drink establishments in Banbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The competition launched by social media page Banburyshire Info is asking local residents to submit their favourite places before the deadline of March 31.

People can vote for their favourite restaurants, street vendors, takeaways, food-serving pubs, cafes, pubs and bars by leaving a comment on Facebook.

To enter a submission, participants must join the Banburyshire Foodies & Drinkers Facebook group and submit their choices by commenting on the chosen category post.

Ian Gentles, editor of Banburyshire Info, said: “It's a community-driven contest to celebrate the best food and drink experiences in Banbury and the surrounding 25-mile radius.”

Participants are encouraged to share the name and location of their chosen place, along with photos and details about what makes it stand out for them and their personal experiences.

Winners of the competition will be awarded a Banburyshire Food & Drink Awards certificate and be promoted across the Banburyshire Info network with a professional photo and video shoot.

Ian said: “We're incredibly passionate about supporting our local businesses and showcasing the fantastic food and drink scene here in Banburyshire.

“The Banburyshire Food & Drink Awards is a fun and engaging way to shine a light on the hidden gems and established favourites that truly define our culinary landscape."

The winners of the competition will be announced shortly after the vote ends on March 31.