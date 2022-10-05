New cocktail bar opens in Banbury's Lock29

Meetini combines quality with ethical distilling.

Meetini is the brainchild of Slovakian-born Daniel Vajsabel who said that, after travelling extensively, it was ‘his mission to seek out the world’s finest spirits’ – his whisky comes from Scotland, his tequila direct from Mexico and his rum is from Mauritius in Africa.

Meetini started out as roving cocktail bar. Now it has expanded and opened a permanent space inside the waterside venue.

Daniel said: “Meetini’s mission is simple to make the most delicious cocktails imaginable while striving to be a zero-waste business.”

A new cocktail bar has opened inside Banbury's Lock29.

The fixtures and fittings within the new cocktail lounge have been sourced from places like Gumtree, Facebook Marketplace and even from film sets.

A major selling point of the new bar is the refill station where customers can bring their own bottle and mix their own spirits. Daniel has branded this part of the business as We Are Spirits.

Chris Catford, Lock29 manager said: “Daniel has run a couple of really successful pop-up events at Lock29 and we couldn’t be happier that he’s making his base here.

"Alongside our existing bar operator Tap Social Movement, we have a really strong drinks offer. Combined with our street food vendors, independent retail and events, it makes Lock29 a must visit leisure destination on Banbury.”

Meetini is open Wednesday to Sunday from 12noon to close and there will be a live DJ Friday and Saturday from 6 till 10pm.