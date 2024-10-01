Month-long beer trail launched to celebrate Banbury's vibrant pub culture

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A month-long beer trail has been launched today (October 1) to celebrate Banbury’s rich culture of town centre pubs and bars.

Set up by the BID team, the first-ever Banbury beer trail encourages people to visit at least 10 different town centre pubs throughout October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The unique event invites beer lovers to collect 10 different stamps from the 26 participating pubs and venues to be in with a chance of winning a prize of £100 to spend at one of the pubs.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ollie Phipps, town centre liaison for Banbury BID, said: “The Banbury BID Beer Trail is a fantastic opportunity to bring our community together, support our local pubs, and enjoy the unique atmosphere each venue has to offer.

The first-ever Banbury Beer Trail has been launched to celebrate the town's rich culture of pubs and bars.

“We want to encourage residents and visitors to explore different parts of our town centre, discover new favourite spots, and enjoy the camaraderie that comes with a shared love of great beer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Beer Trail will run from October 1 until October 31, with each participating pub offering a special selection of local and international beers as part of the event.

Participants in the Banbury Beer Trail can pick up a map locating all of the 26 town centre pubs and venues that are taking part.

A full list of the venues involved in the inaugural Banbury Beer Trail is as follows: AKA; Banbury Cross Inn; The Apothecary Tap; The Cherwell; The Dog and Gun; The Exchange; The Old Auctioneer; The Swan; The Wheatsheaf; The White Horse; The Wine Vaults; Ye Olde Reindeer Inn; Danny's Sports Bar and Grill; GF Club and Waterside Bar; Pinto Lounge; Tap Social; The Coach and Horses; Lower Decks Bar and Kitchen; The Church House; The Cromwell Lodge; Whately Hall; Ugly Mug; Fast Eddies; Elite 8 Ball; JT Davies; Banbury Bowl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Banbury BID added: “Whether you’re a local or just visiting, grab your friends and join in on this exciting adventure through Banbury’s pubs.

“Don’t miss your chance to explore our unique venues, enjoy great company, and potentially win a £100 prize!”

For more information about the Banbury BID Beer Trail, email [email protected]