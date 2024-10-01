Month-long beer trail launched to celebrate Banbury's vibrant pub culture
Set up by the BID team, the first-ever Banbury beer trail encourages people to visit at least 10 different town centre pubs throughout October.
The unique event invites beer lovers to collect 10 different stamps from the 26 participating pubs and venues to be in with a chance of winning a prize of £100 to spend at one of the pubs.
Ollie Phipps, town centre liaison for Banbury BID, said: “The Banbury BID Beer Trail is a fantastic opportunity to bring our community together, support our local pubs, and enjoy the unique atmosphere each venue has to offer.
“We want to encourage residents and visitors to explore different parts of our town centre, discover new favourite spots, and enjoy the camaraderie that comes with a shared love of great beer.”
The Beer Trail will run from October 1 until October 31, with each participating pub offering a special selection of local and international beers as part of the event.
Participants in the Banbury Beer Trail can pick up a map locating all of the 26 town centre pubs and venues that are taking part.
A full list of the venues involved in the inaugural Banbury Beer Trail is as follows: AKA; Banbury Cross Inn; The Apothecary Tap; The Cherwell; The Dog and Gun; The Exchange; The Old Auctioneer; The Swan; The Wheatsheaf; The White Horse; The Wine Vaults; Ye Olde Reindeer Inn; Danny's Sports Bar and Grill; GF Club and Waterside Bar; Pinto Lounge; Tap Social; The Coach and Horses; Lower Decks Bar and Kitchen; The Church House; The Cromwell Lodge; Whately Hall; Ugly Mug; Fast Eddies; Elite 8 Ball; JT Davies; Banbury Bowl.
A spokesperson for the Banbury BID added: “Whether you’re a local or just visiting, grab your friends and join in on this exciting adventure through Banbury’s pubs.
“Don’t miss your chance to explore our unique venues, enjoy great company, and potentially win a £100 prize!”
For more information about the Banbury BID Beer Trail, email [email protected]
