Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We are so excited for this to come back 🎩

McDonald’s Monopoly is set to make a return in September

The game pieces mimic the legendary hasbro game - Monopoly

Plenty of prizes can be won by collecting the game pieces as well as instant win

The highly anticipated Monopoly game at McDonald’s is set to make a return to the fast food chain sooner than you think.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McDonald’s Monopoly is a sales promotion based on the legendary Hasbro game, where customers can collect Monopoly tokens with purchases of McDonald’s items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tokens are stuck to the front of the items, and can be peeled to reveal game pieces and instant wins.

McDonald’s Monopoly to make long-awaited return sooner than you think (Photo: gargantiopa - stock.adobe.com) | gargantiopa - stock.adobe.com

The game pieces to collect are the coloured locations of the Monopoly game, and customers must collect a full set of tokens for each coloured section to be in with a chance of winning a prize.

Instant win tokens reveal a certain McDonald’s food item the customer can redeem for free, but has also included discount vouchers and other prizes in the past.

The iconic fast food chain which is most known for its burgers and nuggets has revealed that McDonald’s Monopoly will be making a return to UK restaurants on Wednesday, September 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The beloved game will run for six weeks, with plenty of exciting prizes to be revealed as well as Winning Sips and Surprize Fries.

For more information on McDonald’s Monopoly, please visit the McDonald’s website.