McCain’s launches crisps and chip combo Vibes made for sharing
- McCain’s has launched new snack Vibes
- Vibes are a combination of crisps and chips
- Vibes are available in two flavours - Salt & Vinegar and Firecracker Chilli
Legendary potato company McCain has announced the launch of a brand-new hybrid snack named Vibes.
The tasty hot snack is a spicy hybrid combining the textures of crisps and chips, and is available in two flavours.
Vibes have a crispy exterior with a light, fluffy centre which can be cooked in the air fryer or oven for a delicious snack or side dish.
The two flavours available are Salt & Vinegar and Firecracker Chilli, so whether you're a fan or spice or salt, there is a flavour for you.
The hot snack can be cooked in only 10 minutes in the air fryer or in 20 minutes if using the oven.
Vibes have also been made to share, with more than enough to go round when placed on a buffet table.
Vibes are available to purchase from Iceland, with Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and more stocking the new product from March.
A 350g bag of McCain’s Vibes will be priced at £3.
