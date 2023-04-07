Latest food hygiene results released in Banbury - and there are plenty of five-stars on the list

Here are the results

The latest food hygiene assessments have been released - and there are plenty of five-stars among them.

The Food Standards Agency has published the results from its latest inspections, which took part over February, March and April.

Here are the results, from highest to lowest:

• Rated 5: Monkeybean at Unit 28 Sugarswell Business Park Sugarswell Lane, Shenington; rated on March 9

• Rated 5: Greggs at 17 High Street, Banbury; rated on February 28

• Rated 5: Cafe Express and Shop at Cafe First Floor Banbury Railway Station; rated on February 24

• Rated 5: The Mill Art Centre at The Mill Arts Centre Spiceball Park Road, Banbury; rated on February 21

• Rated 5: Bloxham Bowls Club at Bloxham Bowls Club; rated on March 23

• Rated 5: Banbury United Football Club; rated on March 14

• Rated 5: The Bell At Shenington; rated on March 10

• Rated 5: Red Lion, High Street, Bloxham; rated on March 2

• Rated 5: The Cherwell at 63 - 67 Broad Street, Banbury; rated on February 22

• Rated 5: Tin Can Catering Company at Mobile Catering Unit Alkerton Oaks Business Park Stratford Road A422, Shenington; rated on March 20

• Rated 5: The Cotswold Cake Box, Hook Norton; rated on March 16

• Rated 5: Bloxham Fish Bar, High Street, Bloxham; rated on March 1

• Rated 3: Muffin Break Banbury at 18 Castle Quay, Banbury; rated on February 22