In the latest reviews, most of the establishments received the highest mark, with only three places getting a three-star rating.

The Food Standards Agency has released its results following inspections over the past three months.

New food hygiene ratings have been given out to pubs, cafes, takeaways, and restaurants in the Banbury area.

The inspection results produce good news for the eateries in the Banbury area, with 11 establishments receiving five stars, which is the highest result possible.

The ratings are based on the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspection and include the handling of food, how food is stored and prepared, the cleanliness of facilities, and how food safety is managed. The food hygiene rating system is not a guide to food quality.

Here are the latest results from the Food Standards Agency, in order of best ratings and the date they were inspected:

Rated 5: Subway at 75 High Street, Banbury, rated on April 17

Rated 5: Banbury Tea Room Limited at Stanbridge House Ruskin Road, Banbury, rated on April 13

Rated 5: Thomas Franks @ Prodrive at Thomas Franks Catering Unit 1 Chalker Way, Banbury, rated on April 12

Rated 5: Cotswold Dining Farm & Table at The Granary Wykham Farm Wykham Lane, Banbury, rated on March 27

Rated 5: REG'S CATERING at The Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium Station Approach, Banbury, rated on March 22

Rated 5: Recharge Outlet @ Banbury College at Cafe At Broughton Road, Banbury, rated on March 17

Rated 5: The Swan at 3 South Bar Street, Banbury, rated on April 13

Rated 5: Horse And Jockey at Malthouse Lane, Bodicote, rated on March 17

Rated 5: Jemz fish kebab burgers at 7 Rotary Way, Banbury, rated on April 20

Rated 5: Doner & Desserts at Ground Floor 21 South Bar Street, Banbury, rated on March 20

Rated 5: An & C Fish Bar at 1 Cromwell Road, Banbury, rated on March 17

Rated 4: The Red Lion at Market Place, Deddington, rated on March 28

Rated 4: Just Wok, 6 Hillview Crescent, Banbury, Rated on March 25

Rated 4: The Gate Hangs High, Hook Norton, rated on March 9

Rated 4: The Light Cinema, Castle Quay 2 Spiceball Park Road, Banbury, rated on March 9

Rated 4: Greggs, Oxford Road, Bodicote, rated on March 1

Rated 4: Queensway Fish Shop, 63 Mewburn Road, Banbury, rated on February 28

Rated 3: Eslend Go Huo at 53 High Street, Banbury, rated on March 23

Rated 3: Jenny's Cafe, 87 High Street, Banbury, rated on March 22

