New food hygiene ratings have been given out to pubs, cafes, takeaways, and restaurants in the Banbury area.
The Food Standards Agency has released its results following inspections that have taken place over the past three months.
The inspection results produce good news for the eateries in the Banbury area, with 11 establishments receiving five stars, which is the highest result possible.
The ratings are based on the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspection and include the handling of food, how food is stored and prepared, the cleanliness of facilities, and how food safety is managed. The food hygiene rating system is not a guide to food quality.
Here are the latest results from the Food Standards Agency, in order of best ratings and the date they were inspected:
Rated 5: Subway at 75 High Street, Banbury, rated on April 17
Rated 5: Banbury Tea Room Limited at Stanbridge House Ruskin Road, Banbury, rated on April 13
Rated 5: Thomas Franks @ Prodrive at Thomas Franks Catering Unit 1 Chalker Way, Banbury, rated on April 12
Rated 5: Cotswold Dining Farm & Table at The Granary Wykham Farm Wykham Lane, Banbury, rated on March 27
Rated 5: REG'S CATERING at The Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium Station Approach, Banbury, rated on March 22
Rated 5: Recharge Outlet @ Banbury College at Cafe At Broughton Road, Banbury, rated on March 17
Rated 5: The Swan at 3 South Bar Street, Banbury, rated on April 13
Rated 5: Horse And Jockey at Malthouse Lane, Bodicote, rated on March 17
Rated 5: Jemz fish kebab burgers at 7 Rotary Way, Banbury, rated on April 20
Rated 5: Doner & Desserts at Ground Floor 21 South Bar Street, Banbury, rated on March 20
Rated 5: An & C Fish Bar at 1 Cromwell Road, Banbury, rated on March 17
Rated 4: The Red Lion at Market Place, Deddington, rated on March 28
Rated 4: Just Wok, 6 Hillview Crescent, Banbury, Rated on March 25
Rated 4: The Gate Hangs High, Hook Norton, rated on March 9
Rated 4: The Light Cinema, Castle Quay 2 Spiceball Park Road, Banbury, rated on March 9
Rated 4: Greggs, Oxford Road, Bodicote, rated on March 1
Rated 4: Queensway Fish Shop, 63 Mewburn Road, Banbury, rated on February 28
Rated 3: Eslend Go Huo at 53 High Street, Banbury, rated on March 23
Rated 3: Jenny's Cafe, 87 High Street, Banbury, rated on March 22
Rated 3: The Blinking Owl Inn, Main Street, North Newington, rated on March 16