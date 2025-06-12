The Empire Red KitchenAid Artisan mixer blends iconic design with powerful performance – now at its lowest Amazon price in years. | KitchenAid

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

KitchenAid Artisan mixer hits lowest Amazon price in 5+ years

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The KitchenAid Artisan 4.8L Stand Mixer in Empire Red has hit a historic low on Amazon – now just £339.95, down from £445. It’s the lowest price ever recorded on the site in over five years, making this a must-grab deal for bakers, cooks and fans of classic kitchen design.

With over 100 years of heritage, KitchenAid mixers are widely considered the gold standard in home baking gear – and this particular model backs up the reputation. The 5KSM125BER model features a robust 300W direct drive motor, full die-cast metal construction, and that signature planetary mixing action that ensures everything is thoroughly blended, whatever the batch size.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 10.4kg, this is no flimsy appliance – it’s engineered for performance and longevity. You’ll get a 4.8L stainless steel bowl, flat beater, dough hook and balloon whisk in the box, plus access to KitchenAid’s famous plug-and-play accessory hub, which lets you turn the mixer into everything from a pasta roller to an ice cream maker.

The standout Empire Red finish is the only colour currently on sale at this record-low price. Other versions – like Almond Cream and Contour Silver – remain closer to £400 and up, so this really is a limited-time saving on the most iconic colour in the range.

Customers rave about its solidity and versatility, with one saying: “It’s a kitchen investment that pays off every single time you bake.”

This deal won’t last long – and the Empire Red is selling fastest. If it’s been on your wishlist, now’s the time.