A Keralan feast is on the menu at a popular Banbury restaurant this weekend as part of a traditional Indian celebration.

Vishu is an important festival celebrated in Kerala, South India and Salkaara restaurant in Broad Street, Banbury is holding a feast to celebrate this occasion on Sunday (April 16) from 12pm – 10pm.

Vishu is the new year festival celebrated by the Malayalis, the people of Kerala. It is a time for feasting and celebrating the beginning of a new year.

The Vishu Sadya is a traditional feast of many dishes, each of which has its own significance. The dishes are typically vegetarian and are made with fresh, seasonal ingredients.

Chef Santhosh and his team will be cooking up a traditional Keralan feast for Banbury on Sunday

Salkaara owner Chef Santhosh said: “The Vishu Sadya is a time for family and friends to come together and enjoy a delicious meal. It is also a time to reflect on the past year and look forward to the year ahead.

“No Indian celebration is complete without an enormous feast for the whole family to enjoy together. This feast during Vishu is called ‘Sadya’. The Sadya is served on a large plantain leaf.

“This is our first year in Banbury and we want to share our special festival to welcome new beginnings together.”

Vishu heralds the beginning of the New Year and almost all Hindu homes wake up to the sight of ‘Vishukani’, an auspicious occasion to welcome the beginning of a new year.

Chef Santhosh, whose team will prepare a feast to celebrate the new year festival of Vishu Sadhya at Salkaara

On this day, Lord Vishnu and his avatar Krishna are worshipped in temples across southern India to felicitate new beginnings to come. According to Hindu mythology, Vishu also marks the day Lord Krishna vanquished the demon Narakasura.

The Vishu Sadya is also a time for charity and giving. It is believed that giving to others on the day of Vishu will bring good luck and prosperity in the year ahead.

The Vishu Sadya is also a time for prayer and meditation. It is believed that praying to Lord Vishnu on the day of Vishu will bring peace and happiness in the year ahead.