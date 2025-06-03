Why Jacks Creek Australian Wagyu Steaks are worth every penny - the dog was very jealous | Ocado

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

If you appreciate a quality steak then you need the Jacks Creek Australian Wagyu Steaks for dinner tonight.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When it comes to eating out at expensive restaurants I usually pass on the steaks. I can’t tell the difference between a good steak or a cheap one. Even when I dined at Wolfgang's Steak House in New York the high-end steaks were completely wasted on me.

However, I recently tried the Jacks Creek Australian Wagyu Steaks and after years of not really understanding why people go crazy for steak I finally get it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacks Creek are one of the most respected Wagyu producers in the world, these premium steaks are a cut above the rest. They deliver restaurant-quality results right from your own kitchen. Making life easy, Ocado delivered them straight to the door and even the delivery driver commented on how good the steaks looked.

Jacks Creek Australian Wagyu Steaks

We had the pleasure of trying four cuts: sirloin, ribeye, rump, and fillet. And we kept the preparation simple to let the quality of the beef shine. My husband, who is the chef in our house, seasoned the steaks with salt and black pepper, then cooked them in a hot griddle-pan with butter until beautifully cooked, just medium-rare, of course. The dog didn’t leave the kitchen whilst the steaks were cooking, she was very jealous.

Jacks Creek Australian Wagyu | Ocado

To complement the meat, we served it with a fresh salad of crisp leaves, peppery rocket, cherry tomatoes, cucumber and spring onion along with some new potatoes roasted in the air fryer with olive oil and smoked paprika. Not forgetting the glass of red wine to enjoy with it. The whole dish tasted like it came straight from a restaurant, but made effortlessly at home.

Jacks Creek Australian Wagyu Steaks:

Sirloin Steak £23 (rrp £28) – A well-balanced cut with rich flavour and a juicy bite. Ideal for pan-searing, it delivers a robust beefy taste with that classic Wagyu tenderness.

Ribeye Steak £28 – The showstopper. Exceptionally marbled, buttery, and luxurious. It’s everything you want from a decadent steak night.

Rump Steak £17 – A leaner option with bold, beef-forward flavour. Still incredibly tender and satisfying.

Fillet Steak £24 (rrp £29) – The most tender cut of all. It melts in the mouth and feels like a real treat. Perfect for a special occasion or just when you want the best.

Being able to buy these steaks Ocado means there’s no need to spend a fortune on an expensive night out. Just add them to your regular online shop and prepare for a serious upgrade to your dinner routine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you're cooking for guests or just treating yourself, Jacks Creek Wagyu Steaks delivers a level of quality and flavour that’s worth every penny. They certainly impressed me so if you are already a meat connoisseur these will definitely impress you.

The sirloin and fillet steaks are currently on offer for Ocado but hurry as the fillet steak usually sells out fast. You can shop the full range of Jacks Creek Steaks now from Ocado .

💪 Women 55+ are leading the way in healthy weight loss

A major UK study shows that women over 55 are seeing the best results from weight loss jabs like Wegovy and Mounjaro – and it’s not just the medication that’s working. According to research from Voy and Imperial College London, older women who track their weight and attend coaching sessions lose 53% more weight than those relying on jabs alone.

✨ Voy offers a personalised, medically guided plan combining prescription support with coaching and digital habit-building tools. Learn more and check your eligibility here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now