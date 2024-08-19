Our pictures show examples of the food on offer at this new design and hospitality venue which now occupies the rooms used over generations by the Cartwright family and their staff until 1954.

In 2006, James Perkins bought Aynho Park following the dissolution of the Country Houses Association, which had converted the building into a number of self-contained retirement apartments.

Mr Perkins and his wife, Sophie, undertook the monumental challenge of restoring Aynho but sold it in 2021, with an extraordinary auction of their eclectic collection of art and craft which included a flying giraffe, triceratops, yellow pool table.

Aynho Park became the backdrop for wonderful weddings and notable events, and featured in several major fashion campaigns. Jade Jagger’s wedding was held there in a glamping village erected for the occasion.

RH England, The Gallery at Aynho Park bought the property in 2020 and opened in June 2023

Now this iconic, Grade 1 listed historic house is used as a unique showroom for its products. Visitors can spend the day exploring the house and its rooms, fitted out with RH furnishings – and take advantage of its unusually large choice of eating spaces.

The company – which has distinguished itself from its competitors by focusing on more expensive, furniture gallery offerings - has already opened an RH in the Spanish capital, Madrid and further centres are planned in Mayfair, London and Paris.

1 . Roadside Lobster Roll The Roadside Lobster Roll - one of a tempting selection of sandwiches at The Orangery, RH, Aynho Park Photo: Roseanne Edwards Photo Sales

2 . Grilled avocado caviar on the menu at The Orangery, Aynho Park It has become quite famous - the half avocado and caviar, in the speciality selection at The Orangery Photo: Roseanne Edwards Photo Sales

3 . Crispy artichokes with a lemon aioli Crispy artichokes - rated delicious by the media gathering at The Orangery, Aynho Park Photo: Roseanne Edwards Photo Sales

4 . Firm favourite - grilled shrimp Always a firm favourite - grilled shrimp - enjoyed by many at The Orangery Photo: Roseanne Edwards Photo Sales