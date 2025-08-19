In pictures: King’s Sutton Village Show and Craft Fair

The village show had 224 entries from 55 entrants across a range of horticultural, home produce, photography, hobbies and handicrafts, and juniors. The committee was particularly pleased to welcome some new first time entrants.

Despite the poor growing conditions caused by dry and hot weather, there were plenty of entries in the flower and produce sections. This year there were still 128 different entries in the horticultural classes.

This year's Banksian Medal presented by the Royal Horticultural Society, was won by Linda Cousins who also won the Cyril Smith Cup. Best in Show went to Pat Baptist for her quilted picture. Dee Thobourne won the Bell Allotment Cup together with the Floral Art Trophy and Lynda Miller won the Ernie Twynham Cup for her fabulous garden basket.

Sevi Knowles won the Junior Cup and Ezra Bullock the award for the Best Exhibit in Junior classes. Amelia Lock won the Photography Cup, Carole Girling the Meredith Owen Cup for Home Produce and Carol Wincott the Handicraft Cup.

David Miller, the club chairman, also presented the RHS Special Recognition Certificate to Paula Waite for her services to the club over the last few years.

The winners of the Kings Sutton in Bloom competition were: First - Henrietta Carter - 5 Banbury Lane; Second - Mark Woodbridge, The Butchers Arms Public House; Third - Vanessa Morrison, 7 Waverley Close.

1 . King’s Sutton Village Show and Craft Fair The King’s Sutton Village Show and Craft Fair, organised by the KS Gardening Club and sponsored and supported by the parish council, was staged at the Millennium Memorial Hall on Saturday August 16. Photo: Ronnie Irving Photo Sales

