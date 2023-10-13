In pictures: First glimpse inside Banbury's new town centre sports and grill bar

The new Danny’s Sports Bar and Grill was officially opened today (Friday October 13).

Danny’s Bar, on Bridge Street next to HMV, aims to bring an added boost of life to the town centre with its wide coverage of sports fixtures and food.

Plenty of people turned up at the bar for the grand opening, which was done by Banbury boxing and fitness character Dave Earle.

To coincide with the opening event the team from Banbury United FC’s community lottery read out the competition’s weekly result.

Bar manager Bianca Devonish said: “We will be offering lot of sports, including rugby, football, women’s football, boxing, formula one racing, the list goes on.

"We will also be offering homemade food with amazing prices, from everything from home comfort foods to hot chicken wings with vegan and gluten free options. We also have a big range of drinks, from lagers to cocktails.

"We are really excited to be open and to show Banbury what we have to offer.”

