News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Danny's Sports Bar and Grill opened today (Friday October 13).Danny's Sports Bar and Grill opened today (Friday October 13).
Danny's Sports Bar and Grill opened today (Friday October 13).

In pictures: First glimpse inside Banbury's new town centre sports and grill bar

The new Danny’s Sports Bar and Grill was officially opened today (Friday October 13).
By Jack Ingham
Published 13th Oct 2023, 17:11 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 17:11 BST

Danny’s Bar, on Bridge Street next to HMV, aims to bring an added boost of life to the town centre with its wide coverage of sports fixtures and food.

Plenty of people turned up at the bar for the grand opening, which was done by Banbury boxing and fitness character Dave Earle.

To coincide with the opening event the team from Banbury United FC’s community lottery read out the competition’s weekly result.

Bar manager Bianca Devonish said: “We will be offering lot of sports, including rugby, football, women’s football, boxing, formula one racing, the list goes on.

"We will also be offering homemade food with amazing prices, from everything from home comfort foods to hot chicken wings with vegan and gluten free options. We also have a big range of drinks, from lagers to cocktails.

"We are really excited to be open and to show Banbury what we have to offer.”

The bar is fully kitted out for those wanting a game of darts.

1. Danny's Bar

The bar is fully kitted out for those wanting a game of darts. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
Pool fans will be cueing up to try the new pool tables.

2. Danny's Bar

Pool fans will be cueing up to try the new pool tables. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The bar has a wide range of food and drinks available.

3. Danny's Bar

The bar has a wide range of food and drinks available. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
There were plenty of happy faces at the opening of the new bar.

4. Danny's Bar

There were plenty of happy faces at the opening of the new bar. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Banbury