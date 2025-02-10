This new treat combines fire and ice 🔥

I tried Doughlicious Extra Flamin’ Hot Cookie Dough and Gelato Bites

The bites combine gelato with spice

It was a taste sensation but I wouldn’t eat it again

I love ice cream and I love spicy food, but combining the two tastes has never crossed my mind.

But then West London based cookie dough brand Doughlicious collaborated with Extra Flamin’ Hot to create exactly that.

The two brands got together to launch the limited edition Doughlicious Extra Flamin’ Hot Cookie Dough and Gelato Bites, which is ghost chilli infused gelato covered in a Bird’s Eye chilli cookie dough.

The collaboration is said to combine ‘fire and ice’ and I can certainly vouch for that as it's a taste sensation in the mouth unlike anything I had ever tried before.

The bites come in a pack of six, and I decided to try just one to see what it was like.

Well, as soon as I took a bite I was hit with an overpowering kick of spice, which like the name Extra Flamin’ Hot suggests felt like my mouth was on fire.

I quickly got to the middle of the bite, the cold gelato, in order to cool the flavour of the spice down, which certainly helped.

I will say, Doughlicious Extra Flamin’ Hot Cookie Dough and Gelato Bites are definitely delicious and the most unique taste combination I have ever tried.

I feel that if you like spicy food but are looking to broaden your horizons, then this unique collaboration is certainly one of the best to try.

However, I don’t think I will eat it ever again. Despite priding myself on being able to handle spice, it was just too much for me.

Not only that but I think I prefer my ice cream on the sweeter side of things and the inclusion of the spice really confused my taste buds.

Doughlicious Extra Flamin’ Hot Cookie Dough and Gelato Bites will be available to purchase until the end of March. For more information on Doughlicious, please visit its website.