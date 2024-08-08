Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

We would definitely recommend trying to make tea the Yorkshire Tea way ☕

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire Tea provided five steps to making the perfect cup of tea

I followed the steps and definitely tasted an improvement in my cuppa

I messed up one step and it made a difference to the taste

Iconic tea brand Yorkshire Tea revealed the perfect way to make a cup of tea, providing five crucial steps as well as tips and tricks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As I am known in my family for making a terrible cuppa (I’m good with coffee but not tea, apparently), I decided to follow the steps from Yorkshire Tea to see how it worked out.

The first step was to “Treat your water kindly”, which basically meant running the tap for a little while before boiling it, and only to boil it once.

'I made a tea according to Yorkshire Tea's golden rules - here's how it worked out’ (Photo: Adobe Stock) | Adobe Stock

The second step was to “Add tea and water”, which I did after boiling the kettle. Yorkshire Tea also recommended stirring the water briefly, which I did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next step was certainly something I hadn’t done before, which was to “wait patiently”. Yorkshire Tea suggested waiting around four to five minutes before taking the tea bag out of the cup, to ensure you get the most out of the tea bag flavour.

The fourth step was to “Give it a squeeze”. I always squeeze my tea bag before removing it from the cup, however I usually squeeze it quite strongly and more than once. However, Yorkshire Tea says to squeeze it gently and only the once. Due to force of habit, I did feel I messed up this step by squeezing a bit too hard.

Lastly, the final step is to “Customise your brew”, by adding milk, sugar and anything else you fancy! I don’t add anything to my tea, so I left it as it was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the taste test, and I will say I could certainly taste the difference from my usual cup of teas. The cuppa tasted more flavourful and strong. Their was a little hint of bitterness, which I put down to squeezing the tea bag incorrectly.

I think that Yorkshire Tea’s steps are great though, as I definitely could taste an improvement in my tea. Give it a go and see what you think for yourself!

What is your favourite brand of tea bag? Let us know what you think in the comment section below 👇