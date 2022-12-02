The winner of the central England category is The Fox at Oddington near Moreton-in-Marsh (photo from The Times)

A hotel just 20 miles from Banbury has been named as one of the best in the UK, according to the The Times and The Sunday Times.

The newspaper has released its list of the 100 Best Places to Stay - and the winner of the central England category is The Fox at Oddington near Moreton-in-Marsh. Click here to read the review.

Advertisement

The guide is split into eight regions: London, Southeast, Southwest, Central, East, North, Wales and Scotland.

There are also winners in 11 different categories; Bargain, Positive Impact, Sense of Place, Seaside, Pub, City, Bolthole, Spa, Romantic, Foodie and Family, The guide focuses on the things that really matter; hotels with the essentials of comfort, great service and value, as well as personality and warmth.

The Retreat At Elcot Park, Berkshire has been named as the best place to stay in the UK.

Claire Irvin, head of travel at The Times and The Sunday Times, said: “Best Places to Stay 2023 is a celebration of the incredible properties we have here on home soil and, most importantly, the hard-working teams that have made each one of them such a singular success.

Advertisement

"Our recommendations are not easily won and all 100 hotels in this year's list – particularly The Retreat at Elcot, our deserving overall winner – should be extremely proud of the guest experience they've created.”

The 100 Best Places to Stay guide will be available Friday in the form of an online interactive guide and as a supplement within the newspaper this Sunday. Click here to read more.

Advertisement

Here are the list of winners:

Regional winners

Advertisement

London - Claridge’s, Mayfair

Southeast - The Retreat At Elcot Park, Newbury, Berkshire

Advertisement

Southwest - Artist Residence, St Paul’s, Bristol

Central - The Fox at Oddington, Moreton-in-Marsh, Gloucestershire

Advertisement

East - The Angel Inn, Beccles, Suffolk

North - Seaham Hall, Cotswolds, Co Durham

Advertisement

Wales - The Albion, Ceredigion

Scotland - Gleneagles Townhouse, Edinburgh

Advertisement

Category winners

Best boutique bargain - The George in Rye, East Sussex

Advertisement

Best positive-impact hotel - Heckfield Place, Heckfield, Hampshire

Best sense of place - Hadspen at The Newt, Somerset

Advertisement

Seaside hotel of the year - The Nici, Bournemouth, Dorset

Pub of the year - The Bell and Crown, Warminster, Wiltshire

Advertisement

City hotel of the year - Parador 44, Cardiff

Best mini bolthole - The Hare & Hounds Inn, Bowland Bridge, Cumbria

Advertisement

Best spa hotel - Thyme, Cotswolds, Gloucestershire

Romantic hotel of the year - Retreat East, Hemingstone, Suffolk

Advertisement

Foodie hotel of the year - Mingary Castle, Kilchoan, Highland