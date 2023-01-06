Historic pub in village near Banbury temporarily closes its doors due to energy costs

The historic village near Banbury announced its temporary closure on Tuesday.

The Saye and Sele Arms, which is part of the historic Broughton Castle estate and was first licenced in 1782, announced its closure on Tuesday January 3, leaving the village without a pub.

Landlord Paul Hawkins-Row made a post on the pub's Facebook page saying: "A big thank you to those of you who joined us for the New Year's Eve celebrations, it was great fun and a marvellous evening.

"Unfortunately, we have now closed the pub temporarily, as, due to the ever increasing energy costs, supplier costs, etc. combined with the traditional downturn in business post Christmas, dry January, etc., it is not even viable to open the doors right now.