The climate-friendly Halfway Heroes are coming to Oxford on Thursday, June 26, giving away hundreds of FREE plant-based burgers as part of the uplifting new campaign.

Spearheaded by vegan charity Viva!, the Halfway Heroes tour is a mission to prove that small changes to what’s on your plate can make a big difference to the planet – and that plant-based food can be downright delicious.

To spread the word, the campaign has created its very own “Most Wanted” burger, and the heroes will be handing out 300 free samples at Bonn Square from 11am – 2.30pm.

“We’re here to share a solution – but in the end, it’s the food that says it best.” says Rachel, Environmental Campaigner at Viva!. “We want to show the public that swapping just half their meals to plant-based options can have a massive impact on the planet. And we think giving out incredible burgers is a pretty good place to start!”

The Halfway Heroes tour is all about making climate action feel doable, delicious, and even a little bit fun. With superheroes, playful messaging and mouth-watering burgers, the campaign is drawing attention from climate-conscious eaters and curious foodies alike.

If the population of Oxford was to go 50% plant-based we could save 129,640,700 kgcarbon dioxide equivalent which in perspective is the equivalent to:

Flying a round trip from London to New York 86,809 times

times Driving a round trip from Oxford to London 4,128,684 times

Event Details:

📍 Where: Bonn Square

📅 When: June 26, 11am-2.30pm

🍔 What: 300 FREE plant-based “Halfway Hero” burger samples - first come, first served!

The Halfway Heroes campaign encourages meat-eaters to try going 50 per cent plant-based – helping people take the first step toward a greener lifestyle without the pressure to be perfect. By making half your meals plant-based, you can slash your carbon footprint, reduce water use, and make a real difference for the planet.

The outreach tour will visit five major UK cities, with Oxford as one of its key stops. Visitors can expect:

Free samples from top plant-based brands

Environmental info with zero guilt, all good vibes

Tips and recipes for trying more plant-based meals

“Whether you're vegan-curious or just burger-hungry, come along and taste what the future of food looks like,” says Rachel.

For more information about the campaign and its tour dates, visit: halfwayheroes.org