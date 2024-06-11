Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Euro 2024 kicks off on Friday - and Green King is giving away free pints up and down the land

There’s a free pint on offer this week for anyone who knows the right thing to say at the bar.

Greene King pubs will be marking the start of the Euros with a big beer and cider giveaway. Anyone who goes into a participating pub on Friday - the day the Euros kick off - between 6pm and 7pm and says “For Pub and Country” at the bar can have a drink on the house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Statman Dave and Jimmy Bullard promote free pints at Greene King pubs to mark the start of Euro 2024 - the offer is available on Friday, June 14, between 6pm and 7pm Picture: Greene King | Greene King

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pub company and brewer’s offer will come in the build up to the opening game, between Scotland and the tournament hosts and three-time winners Germany at 8pm. Here’s where you can find out the 800 pubs which are taking part.

One man who’s already filled with footy fever for both England and Scotland is ex-player Jimmy Bullard, who said: “It’s no secret that we’re two of the unluckiest footballing nations in Europe. If we don’t go out on penalties then it’s an injury or a refereeing decision, there’s always something. But there’s something in the air this summer that makes me think this might just be our year.”

Football analyst Statman Dave has provided insight around England and Scotland’s unlucky footballing histories. Dave said: “As we head into another tournament both England and Scotland have really strong squads with a lot of striking power. England in particular boast five of the top 20 goal scorers in Europe this year, while Scotland’s Lawrence Shankland has scored 31 goals in all competitions and finished top goal scorer in the Scottish Premiership.

“However, fans of both nations will know when it comes to high pressure situations like penalty shoot outs, neither side has the strongest record. For example, England has lost more shootouts than any other nation at the Euros, having lost four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hopefully the agony experienced in England’s final shootout against Italy last time around won’t be replicated this summer; it’ll certainly be exciting to watch.”

Michelle West, head of sport at Greene King, added: “This summer at Greene King we’re hosting the nation, something we’ve been doing for over 200 years. Whether England and Scotland win, lose, or draw come the end of the tournament, we know that there’s nothing we all love more than throwing our support behind our home teams and what better way to kickstart the celebrations than by enjoying a free drink?”

Greene King carried out a survey into England and Scotland’s unluckiest Euros moments, and found.