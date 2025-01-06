Food hygiene ratings: Good news as ten Banbury restaurants receive highest score

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ten Banbury food establishments have received the highest score following the most recent round of inspections from the Food Standards Agency.

The Food Standards Agency has published the results from its latest inspections, which took place from November to December last year.

The ratings are based on the levels of food hygiene during the inspection and cover the handling of food, food storage and preparation, facility cleanliness, and the management of food safety, but are not a guide for food quality.

The Food Standards Agency gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online to give customers more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Here are the latest results from the Food Standards Agency, in order of best ratings and the date they were inspected:

Rated 5: Commonwealth Cafe at Park Gardens Bath Road, Banbury, rated on November 14

Rated 5: AJ's Grub Hub at Lock29 Castle Quay, Banbury, rated on November 14

Rated 5: Unicorn Inn at Market Place, Deddington, rated on November 21

Rated 5: Hyltons At The Moon And Sixpence, Hanwell, rated on December 3

Rated 5: Visit And Taste at Butchers Row, Banbury; rated on December 5

Rated 5: Yurt Cafe At Nicholsons Nursery, Aston Road, North Aston; rated on December 5

Rated 5: Mogul Tandoori Restaurant at Parsons Street, Banbury; rated on December 11

Rated 5: Coffee #1 at Castle Quay, Banbury; rated on December 13

Rated 5: Cotefield Nurseries Ltd Including Oaks Coffee Shop at, Oxford Road, Bodicote; rated on December 13

Rated 5: Roses Of Bloxham at Lock29 Castle Quay, Banbury; rated on December 13

Rated 4: Master Kebab, High Street, Banbury; rated on November 8

Rated 4: Banbury Fish Bar, Broad Street, Banbury; rated on November 20

Rated 4: Good Chef at Middleton Road, Banbury; rated on November 21

Rated 3: The George Inn, Lower Street, Barford St Michael; rated on November 7

Rated 3: Foodies, Market Place, Deddington; rated on November 28

Rated 2: The Flaming Hut Ltd at Middleton Road, Banbury; rated on November 21

Rated 1: Roma Coffee, Parsons Street, Banbury; rated on November 6