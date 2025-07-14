First successful harvest at pioneering mushroom farm on Blenheim Estate

The first gourmet mushrooms - including Blue Grey, Golden, Pink and King Oyster and Lion’s Mane - have been harvested and sold from a pioneering mushroom farm on the Blenheim Estate.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a five-star Food Safety hygiene rating from West Oxfordshire District Council, the farm is now able to sell its gourmet mushrooms, all of which have been grown on spawn-inoculated substrate (the growing surface) created from sawdust and the recycled coffee grounds from the 440,000 cups of coffee sold at Blenheim Palace every year.

When the mushroom farm is running at full capacity, 15kg of mushrooms will be sent each week to the kitchens at Blenheim Palace, including the popular Walled Garden Pizzeria; the remaining 100kg will be sold locally through the OxFarmToFork platform and local farmers’ markets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

OxFarmToFork is a collaborative project led by Good Food Oxfordshire that connects Oxfordshire caterers directly with local agroecological food producers. By simplifying the supply chain, this empowers producers, enhances food security, and helps institutions source sustainable, local produce that support our community and planet.

Mushrooms being harvested on the Blenheim Estate

Over 20 Oxfordshire venues, including Michelin-starred restaurants local to the Palace, have expressed interest in buying mushrooms from the Blenheim Estate. The mushroom farm, based in Combe, Oxfordshire, consists of three units - one for preparation of the substrate and inoculation with mushroom spawn; one for incubation; and a fruiting room.

Roy Cox, Managing Director – Estates at Blenheim Palace, commented: “The mushroom harvest is the final piece of the puzzle, which completes this self-sustaining circular ecosystem. It’s incredible to see mushrooms in our restaurant kitchens which have been grown using our own organic waste, and it’s another major step towards us becoming a net zero business by 2027*.”

The mushroom farm with recovery to biochar growing medium is the latest stage in the Country Estate Carbon Demonstrator Project, Blenheim Estate’s collaboration with visionary circular bioeconomy company Tumblebug. The Country Estate Carbon Demonstrator Project unlocks the value of Blenheim’s organic waste (food, coffee, compostable packaging, card, manure, green horticultural waste, forestry waste and sheep wool) using Tumblebug’s Ecobot machines, mushroom farm and pyrolysis technology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once harvested, the spent substrate from the mushroom growing is converted to a peat-free biochar compost in the Walled Garden, using Tumblebug’s aerated static pile compost system. The compost is used to grow produce and the cycle begins again.

Tumblebug Founder and CEO, Sylvie Verinder remarked: “We called the company Tumblebug, the friendly name for the dung beetle. By embracing the spirit of the dung beetle, we are unlocking the value in organic waste at Blenheim – capturing carbon, growing these beautiful mushrooms, creating biochar and using it to produce peat free compost and fertiliser – restoring soils, and building resilience in food supply chains. This is a demonstrator- we hope others will come and see and adopt the model on their farms and estates.”