Ditch the eggs, these chocolate cocktails are what Easter’s really about

Serve these cocktails and win Easter

Serve these cocktails and win Easter.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, trade your chocolate bunny for something smoother. Forget what you know about liqueur, there’s one that’s quietly building a cult following, and it’s just launched in chocolate form.

Licor 43 is a rich blend of Spanish liqueur and fine cocoa is fast becoming a UK favourite, containing vanilla, citrus and spice all wrapped in a silky chocolate finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are two Easter inspired cocktail recipes that would be perfect for the occasion.

Chocolatina

Choco Glow 43

Ingredients:

50ml Licor 43 Chocolate Original

80ml Hot chocolate

1 Hot espresso coffee

Whipped cream

Fresh raspberry & grated chocolate (for garnish)

Method:

Choco Glow 43

Stir together the hot chocolate, espresso, and Licor 43 Chocolate Original.

Top with a generous helping of whipped cream, garnish with a fresh raspberry, and finish with a sprinkle of grated dark chocolate.

Bliss in a glass!

Chocolatina

A silky smooth chocolate martini, perfect for an Easter toast.

Ingredients:

25ml Licor 43 Chocolate Original

25ml Vodka

25ml Cream

Chocolate shavings (for garnish)

Method:

Chill a martini glass in the freezer.

In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, combine Licor 43 Chocolate Original, vodka, and cream.

Shake vigorously until well chilled, then strain into the chilled glass.

Garnish with chocolate shavings for an extra touch of elegance.

Sip and savour the indulgence.

Enjoy these Easter-ready delights and make the holiday even sweeter with Licor 43 Chocolate!