Cheers to five years: The Chatsworth drives Banbury's best birthday bash

It’s been five years since The Chatsworth opened its doors to Cherwell Heights, and in that time, it has become a beloved staple of the Banbury community.

On November 9th, this well-loved pub will mark half a decade since its 2019 grand opening with a birthday celebration full of prizes, drink specials, and live entertainment. Known for its inviting atmosphere, quality drinks, and friendly service, The Chatsworth was brought to life through a £1 million joint investment with Heineken and the Banbury based Gamechanger Group.

To honor the pub’s supporters and celebrate this milestone, The Chatsworth is planning a festive birthday bash complete with giveaways and exciting specials for guests. Every £5 spent at the bar earns a raffle ticket, giving attendees multiple chances to win some top-tier prizes. The prizes include a £100 bar tab, a £50 bar tab, and an exclusive birthday party package that comes complete with a buffet and private lounge hire, ensuring that the lucky winners will be celebrating in style.

For those looking to toast the occasion with a special drink, The Chatsworth will offer £5 cocktails and 5 shots for £10, making it easy for patrons to enjoy the festivities. Every guest will also be treated to complimentary birthday cake, a sweet reminder of the pub’s appreciation for its loyal patrons. Adding to the festive vibe, live music will be performed by local talent Fabio Chainho, setting the perfect soundtrack for an evening of celebration.

The pub replaced the 'Cock Horse' in 2019

“We’ve enjoyed every moment of serving the Cherwell Heights community over these last five years,” said a representative from The Chatsworth. “This celebration is our way of saying thank you to everyone who has been part of our journey. Here’s to many more years of memories together!”

The Chatsworth has planned this celebration not only to mark five years in business but to show gratitude to its patrons. Over the years, The Chatsworth has been more than a pub; it’s been a gathering place where friends, families, and neighbors come together. This Saturday, it’s inviting everyone to join in the festivities, raise a glass, and celebrate the five-year milestone.

The Chatsworth’s birthday bash promises an unforgettable night filled with camaraderie, community, and of course, plenty of cheers. If you’re looking to be part of a joyful celebration, head over to Chatsworth Drive this Saturday for what’s sure to be a memorable night.