CAMRA Good Beer Guide: Village pubs near Banbury announced as finalists for regional pub of the year

CAMRA holds a competition each year for its members to vote for their favourite local pub.
Throughout the year, members will register points for their favourite pubs by rating them from one to five on CAMRA’s website.
At the end of the year, the six pubs with the highest scores are selected so that CAMRA members can decide by vote which pub deserves the regional title.
CAMRA members are asked to visit all six of the pubs selected and then rate them from one to six so a winner can be determined.
They are asked to judge the pubs on beer quality, staff knowledge and the selection of beers, ciders and real ales available.
For more information, visit: https://northoxon.camra.org.uk/news.php
Here are the six finalists for the CAMRA North Oxon Pub of The Year.