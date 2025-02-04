CAMRA Good Beer Guide: Village pubs near Banbury announced as finalists for regional pub of the year

CAMRA holds a competition each year for its members to vote for their favourite local pub.

Throughout the year, members will register points for their favourite pubs by rating them from one to five on CAMRA’s website.

At the end of the year, the six pubs with the highest scores are selected so that CAMRA members can decide by vote which pub deserves the regional title.

CAMRA members are asked to visit all six of the pubs selected and then rate them from one to six so a winner can be determined.

They are asked to judge the pubs on beer quality, staff knowledge and the selection of beers, ciders and real ales available.

For more information, visit: https://northoxon.camra.org.uk/news.php

Here are the six finalists for the CAMRA North Oxon Pub of The Year.

1 . Butchers Arms, Balscote Butchers Arms, Shutford Rd, Balscote, Banbury OX15 6JQ Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . The Bell Inn, Adderbury The Bell Inn, High St, Adderbury, Banbury OX17 3LS. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . The Hare and Hounds, Wardington Edgcote Lane, Wardington, Banbury OX17 1SH. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Peyton Arms, Stoke Lyne Peyton Arms, 2 School Ln, Stoke Lyne, Bicester OX27 8RX Photo: Google Photo Sales