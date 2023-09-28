This photo gallery looks at the Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) recently released list of the best pubs in and around Banbury for 2024.

In the 51st edition of the Good Beer Guide, CAMRA has surveyed 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK to compile what is considered by many to be the definitive beer drinker’s guide.

As many pubs and breweries are currently struggling in the wake of the cost-of-business crisis and the constant pressure of increasing fuel bills, CAMRA is campaigning for more support from the government to protect them.

Here is a list of the 13 local pubs around Banbury and the neighbouring Oxfordshire towns and villages that have been selected as the best by the CAMRA experts for 2024.

For the full list of pubs recommended in the edition, order The Good Beer Guide 2024 from the CAMRA website, which can be found here https://shop1.camra.org.uk/

Bell Inn, Adderbury Address: High Street, OX17 3LS. CAMRA said: "A traditional English pub with a good range of Hook Norton ales. Expect a warm welcome from the landlord and the locals at this true community hub."

Coach and Horses, Adderbury Address: The Green, OX17 3ND. CAMRA said: "Set in a prime location in this attractive ironstone village, just off the A4260, it certainly offers value for money with good, honest pub grub, including Sunday roasts."

Butchers Arms, Balscote Address: Shutford Road, OX15 6JQ. CAMRA said: "A friendly welcome awaits in this cosy parlour pub where Hook Norton beers and a monthly guest are served straight from the cask behind the bar."

Coach and Horses, Banbury Address: Butchers Row, OX16 5JH. CAMRA said: "This popular town-centre pub provides an energetic vibe and a comfortable, relaxing space for refreshment and socialising. Three or four Hook Norton beers are available, along with ciders and made-to-order cocktails."