Camden Town Brewery is throwing it back with the re-launch of Gentleman’s Wit

Camden Town Brewery is bringing back the classics (photo: Camden Town Brewery)

This Camden classic first launched in 2012 (yes, a whole decade ago) and was available for beer lovers to enjoy until 2019. So, we decided it was ripe and ready for a return – because everybody loves a comeback, right?

For those who haven’t yet had the pleasure – Gentleman’s Wit is our take on a traditional Belgian Wit (White) beer. We’ve added the bergamot and lemon zest of Earl Grey Tea for a well turned out beer that politely packs a punch. Sometimes you just can’t beat a classic, so this recipe will be exactly the same as it was when it launched 10 years ago.

Not only popular amongst our Camden Fans, Gentleman’s Wit won a gold medal at the World Beer Cup in 2018, so you know it tastes fresh.

To celebrate the return of a classic we will be hosting a Throwback Thursday event at our Beer Hall to truly re-launch Gentleman’s Wit in Camden style on Thursday 13th October.

We’ll be honouring our Wit with a classic Camden Shout, with one keg on us for beer lovers to enjoy – who doesn’t love free, fresh beer?

And to get this party started, we need you to get in on the action. Keep an eye on our social posts to submit your throwback hits for our playlist, for a night to remember.

Chris Wheeler, Innovation Brewer at Camden Town Brewery, said: “When our brewers had the ingenious idea of combining a Wit Beer with slow-roasted lemons giving their caramelised pithy sweetness and sharp citrus juice, we had no idea just how good it would taste.”