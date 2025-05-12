Banburyshire’s Hook Norton Brewery has launched a new IPA just in time for the long, hot summer days.

Described as ‘a taste of tradition – refreshed’, the Sundial IPA is a new step forward for the brewery, while staying true to over 176 years of brewing heritage.

The brewery, one of the UK’s oldest independent family breweries, announced the new ale last week.

Crafted and brewed only ever at the Oxfordshire brewery, Sundial IPA is marketed as vibrant, refreshing and full of flavour.

Packed with bright citrus and tropical hop notes, it delivers a crisp, clean finish that makes it as perfect for long afternoons in the sun as it is, or for a post-work pint at the local, the brewery says.

“Sundial marks another chapter for Hook Norton,” said brewery managing director James Clarke. “Whilst cask ale is and will always remain our core, brewing these lighter, flavour-packed beers and creating something that bridges our rich brewing tradition with today’s tastes is exciting.”

Sundial IPA combines a modern hop-forward profile with the quality and care Hook Norton is known for. Expect a pale, golden beer with light grapefruit notes and lemon zest.

Connoisseurs can raise a glass to brighter days with Sundial IPA, crafted using a perfect blend of Admiral, Motueka and Mosaic hops, and dry-hopped with Amarillo and Citra for a bright burst of citrus and tropical notes.

Sundial IPA 4.2% will be available in 30L and 50L kegs with plans to roll out in cans later this year. It will be available at the brewery's bars and in Hook Norton pubs across Oxfordshire, Gloucestershire, Northamptonshire, Warwickshire and Worcestershire and discerning free houses.