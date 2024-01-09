Banburyshire brewery joins prize-winning 'virtual ale trail' as part of 175th anniversary celebrations

Hook Norton Brewery is inviting fans to take part in a prize-winning 'virtual ale trail' at the start of a year of celebrations on its 175th anniversary.

Staff and brewers at the famous Hook Norton brewery are expecting 2024 to be a big year as they prepare for a full year of activities including events and special beers to celebrate 175 years of beer and brewing.

First up is a Virtual Ale Trail thanks to the brewery’s friends at Cask Marque, taking in Hook Norton Brewery pubs and the brewery, celebrating cask ale enjoyed in it's natural environment - the local pub.

The activity allows ale-lovers to enjoy all that the Hooky pubs have to offer and the chance to pick up some great prizes and memories along the way.

Spokesman Mark Graham said: “We have partnered with Cask Marque to produce the virtual ale trail available on the Cask Finder App. You download the Cask Finder app at www.cask-marque.co.uk/cask-finder/ and view details of the ale trail and the pubs involved.

“When you visit a pub, simply scan the QR code on the Cask Marque certificate displayed in the pub. The more pubs visited, the more prizes are awarded.”

The prize for 10 scans is a Hook Norton Brewery Bottle opener, for 20 scans, a Brewery Tour & Beer Tasting Voucher for two and the prize for 31 scans is a Limited Edition 175 Anniversary Ales Three Bottle Beer and Pint Glass Pack* and entry into prize draw to win the chance to brew your own beer at Hook Norton Brewery, hosted by Managing Director James Clarke.

The trail started on January 1 and ends New Years Eve, December 31.The ‘Cask Marque’ is an award for pubs that serve great quality cask ale. Cask Marque is an independent company funded by brewers, pub groups and trade bodies with the aim of improving beer quality through an accreditation scheme.

The Virtual Ale Trail continues until December 31, 2024 giving ale lovers plenty of time to tot up the points

Qualified assessors make over 16,000 visits a year to over 8,000 pubs which hold the award. They test for temperature, appearance, aroma and taste. All beers must make the grade to pass the visit.