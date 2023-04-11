Banbury's taste buds will come alive this weekend when the town's Spring Food Fair takes place in the Market Place.

Fabulous food and tongue-tingling tipples will greet Banbury shoppers on Sunday (April 16) at Banbury Town Council’s Taste of Spring event.

Up to 100 stalls will be stacked high with foods and drinks of all kinds to please most appetites. It will be a day to remember for those who like good food made by small producers.

From chips to chocolate and from ale to apple juice, the open-air delicatessen’s knowledgeable traders will serve up the delights of cottage industry produce.

‘A Taste of Spring’ is a food festival that will blow away the winter blues and usher in the new season.

The event will bring people and great food together for an occasion where alfresco lunches and takeaway teas will be the order of the day.

Live music will add to the atmosphere. The festival runs from 10.30am - 4.30pm.