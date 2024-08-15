Banbury's popular eatery, Pinto Lounge, is on the move to super new premises

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pinto Lounge in Banbury is moving to a new home! The popular eatery will open its new doors in Waterfront in the Castle Quay Shopping centre on Saturday, August 24.

Fans of Pinto Lounge need not fear – the look and feel of the new, improved Pinto Lounge will be very familiar – but there will be more space and a fabulous covered alfresco terrace. It relocates from 21 High Street which closes on Wednesday (August 21).

Gemma Irwin, Head of Community, The Lounges says: “We can’t wait to welcome the good folk of Banbury to the brand-new Pinto Lounge.

"The location may have changed but our excellent food and drink, eclectic interiors and top-notch hospitality remain very much the same! We look forward to joining the community at Castle Quay and to welcoming new and familiar faces through the doors from Saturday, August 24.”

“As our regulars already know, we’re passionate about integrating genuinely into the communities we serve so we’re looking forward to meeting everyone and to playing our part at the heart of Castle Quay’s food and drink scene.

"Anyone looking for a space to host events or groups should pop in once we are open, we’d love to hear from them and see what we can do to help.”

Pinto Lounge will be open all day, every day for long lazy breakfasts, brunch and lunch or a relaxed dinner and drinks. It serves a wide range of food and drinks (including full kid's, gluten-free and vegan menus), served in a relaxed, welcoming space.