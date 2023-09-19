Banbury's canalside festival promises a weekend packed with fun and entertainment for all the family

Banbury's canalside festival at the end of the month promises a weekend packed with fun, music and entertainment for all the family.

The Canalside Festival on Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1 is set to be a waterside weekend full of activity and excitement.

The event is designed to provide action all the way with boat trips, a floating market, dancing and funfair rides.

There will be non-stop live music and more market stalls in the car park below Lidl.

The canalside at Banbury will host all sorts of attractions to entertain all the family

In the ‘something different’ category, the Sealed Knot (the oldest re-enactment company in the UK) will re-live scenes from the English Civil War and remind onlookers that Banbury Castle played an important part in the war in the 1640s.

The castle was held by Royalist forces but eventually captured by the Parliamentarians who ordered it to be demolished. Nothing now remains of the castle though Castle Street provides a clue and Castle Quay shopping centre occupies part of the castle site.

The Canal Festival will also celebrate the history of the canal and remind visitors that the waterway, which opened in 1778, was an important chapter in the town’s development.

It brought goods and trade and created jobs and wealth.

Tooley's Boatyard will be at the centre of the canalside festival

The canal festival, organised by Banbury Town Council, will include fun on and off the water and is a free-to-enter event.

Music will include live performances from local artists – and a folk festival in the General Foods social club garden will be staged by Banbury Folk Club.

The folk fest will run on both days and feature some of the best folk singers and musicians.

Fantastic dance performances will take place outside the Mill Arts Centre and Bridge Street Park will host the Sealed Knot performances.

Moored narrowboats selling a variety of goods will make a towpath stroll well worthwhile. And Chamberlaine Court car park will be packed with food and drink stalls.

On the town side of the canal, Tooley’s Boatyard will provide its own fascinating entertainment.

The festival will run from 10.30am to 4.30pm both days.

Banbury mayor Fiaz Ahmed said: “This promises to be a wonderful weekend. There will be so much going on and the attractions include something for just about everyone of all ages.