The Antep Kebab House which has been shortlisted to the Best Newcomer category in the Turkish food awards

Antep Kebab House in South Bar has been nominated for the TURTA award for Best Newcomer Restaurant Outside London. The awards evening will take place on February 21 at the House of Commons.

The Turkish Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (TURTA) event will be hosted by MP Feryal Clark, with guests from across the political spectrum including Skills Minister Robert Halfon, Angus MacNeil, Shadow Foreign Minister Bambos Charalambous and many others who will recognise, champion and celebrate the efforts of local Turkish restaurants and takeaways across the UK.

Advertisement

The last few years have been difficult for restaurants. And having met the significant challenges faced, Turkish restaurants and takeaways across Britain are celebrating making it to the finals of the UK’s inaugural Turkish food awards.“As a nation, we are becoming increasingly health conscious and diners are keen to swap to healthier alternatives. Using fresh, simplistic ingredients with a focus on flavour, this popular cuisine has something for everyone,” said Musa Akan, spokesperson for the TURTA.

Finalists have been chosen for their excellence, craft and taste. The awards are designed to draw attention to the most delicious meals, the most talented chefs and highly skilled service staff in the business.

The short-listed restaurants and takeaways have been chosen by members of the public who have voted for their favourites.

Categories range from best value restaurant to best fine dining restaurant - with regional awards for Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. Sixteen awards will be given. The Banbury takeaway is in the Best Newcomer category.

Advertisement

Mr Akan, said: "There are an ever-growing number of fantastic Turkish restaurants and takeaways in the UK, and this popular cuisine is on the rise. It offers culinary delights that balance an indulgent night out with healthy choices using fresh, quality ingredients. The British Turkish eateries are a key part of the local community and it’s great to see so many entries this year.

"The past year has tested every business operating in the hospitality sector; getting to the finals is a real achievement and all outlets should be proud."

Advertisement