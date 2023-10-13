Banbury restaurant named as best Italian establishment in south at national awards

A Banbury restaurant has recently claimed the best Italian establishment in the south prize at a national food awards evening.

The ever-popular Pizza Calzone on Parson's Street took home the prestigious award on Monday’s (October 9) The Food Awards England 2023 ceremony.

Held at the Birmingham Conference and Events Centre, the ceremony aims to recognise and reward the hard work of the English food industry by highlighting the best restaurants, takeaways, pubs, and cafes.

A spokesperson for Pizza Calzone said: “We are honoured to have received the award. The accolade is a testament to the dedication and passion of our talented team and their unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional dining experiences.

"It is our customers unwavering support that has made this achievement possible, and we extend our heartfelt gratitude to them.

"Pizza Calzone will continue to push the boundaries of culinary creativity, ensuring a memorable dining experience. We look forward to sharing many more delectable moments with our valued patrons.”

The eatery was one of six Banbury establishments to be nominated for an award at the national event, with the others being Reg’s Cafe, Old Town Cafe and Gallery, Pavement Coffee Co, Koukouvagia Café, and La Foglia.

However, Pizza Calzone was the only establishment to overcome the stiff opposition from across the country to claim one of the prestigious awards.

A Spokesperson for The Food Awards England 2023 said: “We received an overwhelming response from the public, who nominated some fantastic establishments across the country. These awards are a testament to the passion and dedication of the country’s food industry.