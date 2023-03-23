News you can trust since 1838
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
48 minutes ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
1 hour ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
1 hour ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son
3 hours ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
4 hours ago Bank of England to raise interest rates in bad news for mortgages

Banbury cocktail bar awarded 'Spirit Pub of the Year' at industry awards night

A Banbury town centre cocktail bar has been awarded the ‘Spirit Pub of the Year’ award at a national industry awards night.

By Jack Ingham
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 11:29 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 11:29 GMT

The Wine Vaults, located on Parson’s Street, was recognised for the !excellent spirit range and top-quality cocktails” it serves at the Greene King annual Night of Excellence Awards on Monday March 20.

The bar, which is situated in an eighteenth-century ironstone pub, was also commended for its “stunning back bar display, showcasing its extensive range of spirits and offering drinkers an impressive cocktail range”.

Clive Coules, licensee of the Wine Vaults, said: "As a pub that prides itself on our spirit range and the quality cocktails we make from them, we are absolutely ecstatic to have won Spirit Pub of the Year at the Night of Excellence awards.

Most Popular
Clive Coules of the Wine Vaults picking up the award.
Clive Coules of the Wine Vaults picking up the award.
Clive Coules of the Wine Vaults picking up the award.

"I would like to thank my whole team who do such a great job providing our customers with the very best serves and cocktails. Without you this award wouldn’t be possible."

The awards night celebrates the success of Greene King Pub Partners licensees and businesses and comprises 15 awards ranging from Community Pub of the Year to Food Pub of the Year.

Entrants had to go through a strict judging process, including mystery visits, in order to be crowned award winners at the grand ceremony and dinner event held at the Crowne Plaza hotel in Stratford-Upon-Avon.

Bruce Wakeling, of Greene King Pub Partners, said: "Well done to Clive and the team at Wine Vaults for winning Spirit Pub of the Year. If you are into your cocktails, gin and tonics or any other tipple, this pub is a must-visit."

BanburyGreene King