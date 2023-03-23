A Banbury town centre cocktail bar has been awarded the ‘Spirit Pub of the Year’ award at a national industry awards night.

The Wine Vaults, located on Parson’s Street, was recognised for the !excellent spirit range and top-quality cocktails” it serves at the Greene King annual Night of Excellence Awards on Monday March 20.

The bar, which is situated in an eighteenth-century ironstone pub, was also commended for its “stunning back bar display, showcasing its extensive range of spirits and offering drinkers an impressive cocktail range”.

Clive Coules, licensee of the Wine Vaults, said: "As a pub that prides itself on our spirit range and the quality cocktails we make from them, we are absolutely ecstatic to have won Spirit Pub of the Year at the Night of Excellence awards.

Clive Coules of the Wine Vaults picking up the award.

"I would like to thank my whole team who do such a great job providing our customers with the very best serves and cocktails. Without you this award wouldn’t be possible."

The awards night celebrates the success of Greene King Pub Partners licensees and businesses and comprises 15 awards ranging from Community Pub of the Year to Food Pub of the Year.

Entrants had to go through a strict judging process, including mystery visits, in order to be crowned award winners at the grand ceremony and dinner event held at the Crowne Plaza hotel in Stratford-Upon-Avon.