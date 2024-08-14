Bakers and businesses come together to celebrate the first-ever Banbury Cake Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Banbury businesses and residents came together last week to celebrate the town’s very first Banbury Cake Week.

The week-long event ran from Monday, August 5 until Saturday, August 10 and was organised by the Banbury BID.

Local cafes such as Banbury Cross Coffee House, Connie’s and La Foglia got involved by selling their unique takes on the classic Banbury Cake.

The celebration culminated with a Banbury Cake bake-off competition, where local bakers entered their best home-cooked cakes to be judged.

Polly Talbot Waller, pictured centre with Sir Tony Baldry left and Chair of Banbury and District Twinning Association John Donaldson.

Polly Talbot Waller was declared the inaugural Banbury Cake bake-off champion and took home the trophy and a voucher for Abraxas cookshop.

Sir Tony Baldry, Deputy Lord Lieutenant, and one of the judges on the day, expressed his enthusiasm for the event.

He said: "Absolutely fantastic; we hope next year will grow with entries, and we hear that there are a range of desserts, dishes, and cocktails that will be on offer.

"It was difficult to pick a winner as all the entries were delicious."

The first ever Banbury Cake bake-off champion Polly Talbot Waller with the trophy.phy.

Alongside the delicious cakes on offer throughout the week, Banbury knitting group All Things Woolly decorated the town centre’s post boxes, café tables and lampposts with colourful displays of knitted yarn.

Jasmine Gilhooly of the Banbury BID praised the high standard of entries and thanked all the local businesses that got involved in the inaugural Banbury Cake Week.

She said: “A special thank you to sponsor Fat Jacks in Calthorpe Street, Banbury, for their support.”

