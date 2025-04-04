A match made in pastry heaven: Ginsters and Heinz team up to bring fans the ultimate Beanz & Cheese Slice

Ginsters x Heinz Limited Edition Slice

It’s official – Ginsters and Heinz have joined forces to create a brand-new twist on a family favourite. Say hello to the Ginsters Limited Edition Heinz Beanz & Cheese Slice. Bringing together two household favourites in one irresistible slice, it’s the ultimate feel-good food, with a golden, flaky pastry packed with rich, comforting Heinz Beanz and melted cheese.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Available nationwide, this latest innovation is set to shake up lunchtimes across the country. Whether you’re a Beanz devotee, a pastry purist, or just someone who appreciates a banging flavour combination, this is one you won’t want to miss. It’s tasty, satisfying, and exactly the kind of thing you’ll want to reach for when lunchtime rolls around.

And it’s not just any lunchtime fix – this slice has been a year in the making. Ginsters development chefs have worked closely with Heinz to nail the perfect bite, ensuring every mouthful delivers the ultimate balance of flavour and texture. From fine-tuning the ultimate bean-to-bite ratio, to crafting just the right number of flaky pastry layers that hold in all that rich, tomatoey goodness without a soggy bottom in sight, no detail has been left to chance. The result? A slice that’s crisp, golden, and packed with just the right amount of Beanz and oozy melted cheese in every mouthful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Excitement about the slice has been building for days, with fans eagerly guessing what Ginsters and Heinz had up their sleeves. Social media has been buzzing with speculation – some predicting a pasty, others a bake, and a few even imagining a Beanz-filled breakfast roll (maybe one for next time). Now, the wait is over – and fans can’t wait to tuck in!

To mark the launch, Ginsters is on the hunt for the UK’s ultimate Beanz and pastry lovers to take on the role of official taste tester. Five lucky superfans will be chosen and sent products to trial, sharing their thoughts on this iconic pairing. And the best part? They’ll be rewarded in the most delicious way possible – with a supply of Ginsters products and a personalised can of Heinz Beanz. Fans can put themselves forward for this once-in-a-lifetime foodie role by following @GinstersofCornwall and @Heinz_UK on social media and dropping a comment on the Limited-Edition Slice launch post sharing why they’re the ultimate Ginsters x Heinz superfan.

Stephanie Allen, Marketing Manager at Ginsters, said: “This collaboration with our friends at Heinz was a natural fit. Beanz and cheese is a combo the nation already knows and loves – and now we’ve given it a Ginsters twist, wrapped up in our signature golden pastry. It’s a little bit nostalgic, a little bit indulgent, and a whole lot of delicious. We’ve seen the excitement building, and we can’t wait for people to try it!”

Alessandra de Dreuille, Kraft Heinz UK Meals Marketing & Commercial Director added: “At Heinz, we’re always looking for new ways to bring our iconic Beanz to fans across the UK, and what better way than wrapped in Ginsters’ golden, flaky pastry? This collaboration is a perfect blend of two great products coming together to create a slice that’s as comforting as it is delicious. We know consumers are looking for tasty, convenient options and the Heinz Beanz & Cheese Slice is sure to become an instant classic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ginsters Limited Edition Heinz Beanz & Cheese Slice is available from 28th March at Morrisons and then from 7th April in Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury’s with an RRSP of £1.95.

As an extra treat, a 136g slice – packed to the brim solely with delicious Beanz – will be rolling out to Farmfoods, Poundland, Heron and B&M this June. With no cheese to share the stage, this edition lets the rich, savoury flavour of Beanz shine, giving fans an additional take on the collaboration they won’t want to miss.