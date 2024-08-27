Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Take a sip of the brands that have everyone on cloud wine 🍷

Wine brands have gone viral on TikTok including; La Vieille Ferme and Whispering Angel

“Winefluencers” are social media users who post videos about wine

Most of the viral wines are available to buy from supermarkets including; Asda, Tesco and Aldi

While social media video sharing platform TikTok used to be just dancing and comedy skits, it has now become a great source of information for whatever you are wanting to learn more about.

For those of us who love a glass of wine but are wanting to broaden our horizons, a new form of influencers known as “winefluencers” have been taking over the platform, sharing the best wines to purchase.

While “winefluencers” share their knowledge of lots of different wines, there are certain brands that have stood out among the rest, with everyday folk running to the supermarkets to try the drink for themselves.

Here are five viral wines that you need to try - according to TikTok’s “winefluencers”.

La Vieille Ferme

Also known as “chicken wine” due to its chicken branding, La Vieille Ferme is a French brand which has dominated the wine market recently. Available in rosé, white and red, it is being recognised for its aesthetic appeal, taste and affordability.

Whispering Angel Rosé

A little on the pricier side, yet still fairly affordable, Whispering Angel Rosé was another wine brand that went viral recently. While “winefluncers” explained it is worth the price due to its flavour, others complimented the brand on its aesthetic.

Miravel

Brad Pitt owned wine brand Miravel has been spoken about a lot among wine-lovers on TikTok and has been compared to a lot of other viral wines, usually coming out on top. Its rosé is the most popular, with many complimenting the bottle, as well as its richness yet subtle notes.

JOY Wine

Recently launched JOY Wine has caught the attention of wine-lovers on social media, due to its fun branding, as well as its light, sweet and fruity notes. JOY Wine have also taken to TikTok themselves to showcase other ways to enjoy their wine, such as creating cocktails with the wine as the base ingredient.

Rosorange

Made by Aldi, Rosorange is a wine that has gone viral due its exciting blend of rosé as well as orange. “Winefluencers” have described the wine as unusual, but yet still delicious. It has also been described as a great summer tipple, due to its fruity flavours.