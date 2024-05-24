13 beautiful beer gardens to enjoy in and around Banbury this bank holiday weekend

The weather this bank holiday is supposed to be dry and warm, and we will see an extra day off on Monday (May 27).
Perfect to relax in one of the many beer gardens in Banbury with a cold drink, or two!
1. The Three Pigeons Inn
The Three Pigeons Inn is a historic 17th-century coaching inn known for its thatched roof as well as its comfortable beer garden. (The Three Pigeons Inn) Photo: The Three Pigeons Inn
2. Ye Olde Reine Deer Inn
Ye Olde Reine Deer Inn is Banbury's oldest pub, originally dating back to 1570, and one of Hook Norton Brewery's flagship pubs. The pub's garden has a decking area and plenty of shaded seating areas. (Ye Olde Reine Deer Inn) Photo: Ye Olde Reine Deer Inn
3. Banbury Cross Inn
The Banbury Cross Inn is a traditional 18th-century pub featuring a modernised garden area with comfy sofas and shaded areas. (Banbury Cross Inn) Photo: Banbury Cross Inn
4. The Falcon at Warmington
The Falcon at Warmington has a large outside seating area overlooking fantastic countryside views. (The Falcon at Warmington) Photo: The Falcon at Warmington