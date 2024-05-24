A selection of wonderful beer gardens in and around Banbury, as recommended by Banbury Guardian readers.A selection of wonderful beer gardens in and around Banbury, as recommended by Banbury Guardian readers.
A selection of wonderful beer gardens in and around Banbury, as recommended by Banbury Guardian readers.

13 beautiful beer gardens to enjoy in and around Banbury this bank holiday weekend

By The Newsroom
Published 24th May 2024, 16:53 BST
The sun will (hopefully) be out, and there is an extra day on the weekend— perfect to spend some time in one of the beautiful beer gardens in Banbury or the nearby villages.

The weather this bank holiday is supposed to be dry and warm, and we will see an extra day off on Monday (May 27).

Perfect to relax in one of the many beer gardens in Banbury with a cold drink, or two!

Have we missed a great recommendation? Email [email protected] to let us know.

The Three Pigeons Inn is a historic 17th-century coaching inn known for its thatched roof as well as its comfortable beer garden. (The Three Pigeons Inn)

1. The Three Pigeons Inn

The Three Pigeons Inn is a historic 17th-century coaching inn known for its thatched roof as well as its comfortable beer garden. (The Three Pigeons Inn) Photo: The Three Pigeons Inn

Photo Sales
Ye Olde Reine Deer Inn is Banbury's oldest pub, originally dating back to 1570, and one of Hook Norton Brewery's flagship pubs. The pub's garden has a decking area and plenty of shaded seating areas. (Ye Olde Reine Deer Inn)

2. Ye Olde Reine Deer Inn

Ye Olde Reine Deer Inn is Banbury's oldest pub, originally dating back to 1570, and one of Hook Norton Brewery's flagship pubs. The pub's garden has a decking area and plenty of shaded seating areas. (Ye Olde Reine Deer Inn) Photo: Ye Olde Reine Deer Inn

Photo Sales
The Banbury Cross Inn is a traditional 18th-century pub featuring a modernised garden area with comfy sofas and shaded areas. (Banbury Cross Inn)

3. Banbury Cross Inn

The Banbury Cross Inn is a traditional 18th-century pub featuring a modernised garden area with comfy sofas and shaded areas. (Banbury Cross Inn) Photo: Banbury Cross Inn

Photo Sales
The Falcon at Warmington has a large outside seating area overlooking fantastic countryside views. (The Falcon at Warmington)

4. The Falcon at Warmington

The Falcon at Warmington has a large outside seating area overlooking fantastic countryside views. (The Falcon at Warmington) Photo: The Falcon at Warmington

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BanburyEmail