12 of the best-rated venues for afternoon tea across the UK - according to DesignMyNight

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 13th Aug 2024, 14:51 BST

Get your afternoon tea fix at these incredible eateries 🥂

It is Afternoon Week here in the UK, taking place from Monday, August 12 until Sunday, August 18. 

The week serves as a way to celebrate the traditional British meal, which consists of sweet and savoury ‘picky food’, including; sandwiches, scones, pastries and cakes alongside a pot of tea or a glass of bubbly.

Although afternoon tea has been enjoyed by Brits since the early nineteenth century, it has continued to grow in popularity, with many venues offering the traditional delicacy.

Here are 12 of the best-rated venues for afternoon tea across the UK - according to booking website DesignMyNight.

Kibou in Birmingham offers a Japanese inspired afternoon tea from £19 per person.

1. Kibou, Birmingham

Kibou in Birmingham offers a Japanese inspired afternoon tea from £19 per person. | DesignMyNight

Photo Sales
Le Monde in Edinburgh offers an afternoon tea for £20 per person, with the opportunity to add Hendricks Gin, prosecco or Laurent Perrier.

2. Le Monde, Edinburgh

Le Monde in Edinburgh offers an afternoon tea for £20 per person, with the opportunity to add Hendricks Gin, prosecco or Laurent Perrier. | DesignMyNight

Photo Sales
Veeno in Edinburgh puts an Italian twist on the traditional afternoon tea.

3. Veeno, Edinburgh

Veeno in Edinburgh puts an Italian twist on the traditional afternoon tea. | DesignMyNight

Photo Sales
Grand Pacific in Manchester offers afternoon tea for £25.95 per person, which includes its popular cocktail beverage - the rose lychee martini.

4. Grand Pacific, Manchester

Grand Pacific in Manchester offers afternoon tea for £25.95 per person, which includes its popular cocktail beverage - the rose lychee martini. | DesignMyNight

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BoostFoodTeaRestaurants

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.