News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING

Young adults leaving care in Brackley to receive council tax reductions

Young adults leaving care in west Northamptonshire will receive automatic discounts on their council tax bills.
By Jack Ingham
Published 17th Nov 2023, 14:53 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 14:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

West Northamptonshire Council will offer discounts of up to 100% to people leaving care aged between 18 and 21.

Under the council’s current scheme, adults leaving care can qualify for reductions after submitting an application and providing documentation; now discounts will be automatically applied to their accounts.

Cllr Fiona Baker, cabinet member for children, families, education, and skills, said: “We recognise that care leavers face unique challenges as they embark on their journey towards independence as they don’t always have the same access to supportive networks or the ‘parental’ guidance that many other children or young people might have access to.

Most Popular
Young adults leaving care in west Northamptonshire will receive discounts on council tax bills.Young adults leaving care in west Northamptonshire will receive discounts on council tax bills.
Young adults leaving care in west Northamptonshire will receive discounts on council tax bills.

"Managing finances and adapting to life outside of care can be particularly daunting. The council tax debt can quickly become an additional challenge, hindering their ability to establish stable and self-sufficient lives. This step is another positive move forward in supporting our care leavers to lead independent lives.”

Related topics:NorthamptonshireBrackleyWest Northamptonshire Council