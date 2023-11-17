Young adults leaving care in Brackley to receive council tax reductions

Young adults leaving care in west Northamptonshire will receive automatic discounts on their council tax bills.

West Northamptonshire Council will offer discounts of up to 100% to people leaving care aged between 18 and 21.

Under the council’s current scheme, adults leaving care can qualify for reductions after submitting an application and providing documentation; now discounts will be automatically applied to their accounts.

Cllr Fiona Baker, cabinet member for children, families, education, and skills, said: “We recognise that care leavers face unique challenges as they embark on their journey towards independence as they don’t always have the same access to supportive networks or the ‘parental’ guidance that many other children or young people might have access to.

