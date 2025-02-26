'We need a dedicated space in the town centre' - Banbury youth group hunts for permanent premises

A recently-formed youth group has launched a campaign to find a Banbury town centre building they could use as a permanent home to offer services to young people.

The Distraction Community Youth Project was created in January by former youth worker at North Oxfordshire Academy, Lee Davies.

Lee worked with sixth-form students at the school for 15 years and trained around 400 young people in youth support work during his time at the school.

Lee’s work at the school inspired him to launch a full-time service for people aged between 18 and 30 in the heart of Banbury’s town centre.

The group has already run several drop-in sessions at North Oxfordshire Academy, Wykham Park Academy, St Francis' Church and the Elite 8 Ball pool club but it is looking for a property to be based out of long-term.

He said: “We are building a not-for-profit organisation that offers well-being and mental health services to young people.

“We have plans to set up monthly book reading clubs, discussion and social groups, and services to help young people involved with crime.”

So far, Lee and the group have mostly been planning, but they intend to launch a lot more projects and youth clubs in March.

Lee said: “I have become frustrated because we have a lot of people that want to help out with youth clubs and youth work, and if we had a permanent space, we could run five nights a week.”

Lee says that when he and his group have visited community centres or spaces to enquire about holding youth groups, none have had any suitable time slots for them to run sessions.

He said: “We are finding it frustrating that everyone is asking for more youth work, but no one can offer space to actually do the youth work.

“Ideally, we want to find a permanent place where we could bring other youth work charities and bodies together to provide services.”

This has led Lee to start an online campaign where he targets an empty and unused building in Banbury town centre each week and asks the question about whether it could make a suitable home for the Distraction Community Youth Project.

This week Lee shot a video outside the empty Burger King near Banbury’s Market Place.

Lee added: “Around Banbury, there are lots of empty properties that could make great youth work centres.

“I would just like a building or space to be able to run services that are convenient for young people in the town centre.

“What we need is a dedicated space in the town centre because that's where young people congregate.”

Lee hopes that as soon as he and the Distraction Community Youth Project have found a permanent building to call home, he can start launching fundraising campaigns to increase the services the group offers.

He said: “Our problem is we don’t have a big budget, but we do have a big team of around 70 young adults who are happy to fundraise for us.”

For more information about the Distraction Community Youth Project, including upcoming drop-in sessions the group runs, visit:https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61571608081566