Visitors to Chipping Norton's Farytale Farm can get £25 off - or free entry - thanks to instant National Lottery voucher

Fairytale Farm has lots of attractions for families and children and the National Lottery and VisitBritain are offering £25 off entry

The offer is open to people who have bought a Lotto ticket after October 1, 2021 and is part of The National Lottery Days Out campaign in conjunction with VisitBritain, the national tourism agency.

Those who have played will be able to redeem a £25 voucher against entry tickets to hundreds of tourist attractions and experiences across the UK including Fairytale Farm. The voucher code can be redeemed through the VisitBritain Shop at NationalLotteryDaysOut.com

As Fairytale Farm tickets are under £25, this provides an opportunity for free entry.

Mixing classic fairy tales, animals and adventure play, children will love Fairytale Farm. With its exciting adventure playground, an enchanted walk with a surprise around every corner and a chance to meet our amazing animals, there is much to see and do. It is a sensory and learning wonderland for all the family.

Fairytale Farm owner, Nick Laister, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be involved in the campaign, welcome visitors and promote our attraction. This should be a great boost to us through March and visitors can use their ticket any time this year, as long as it is booked before March 31."

Fairytale Farm can be found on the A44 (Oxford to Chipping Norton road), just outside Chipping Norton. The address is Fairytale Farm, Southcombe, Chipping Norton, OX7 5QH. Tel: 01608 238014. Email: [email protected]

It is a farm park visitor attraction based around seven zones: Jack's Yard; the Enchanted Walk; Fairy Dell; Dino Valley (opening soon); Huff & Puff Adventure Playground; Alfie & Friends Animal Zone; and Wilderness Walk.