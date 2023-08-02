Day Nurseries.co.uk, The leading UK Nursery review website with over 14,000 Nurseries has recognised The Close Day Nursery school, located in Banbury town centre as a 'top 20 nursery' in the South East England.

This Top 20 award reflects the great work of our team, as well as the rich tapestry of early year support offered in our region.

We would like to especially thank our wonderful colleagues in the Children and Family Service at Oxfordshire County Council, and at Ofsted, for their support.

As the nursery manager "I thank my lucky stars every day that I have an opportunity to lead an incredible team of passionate early years practitioners at The Close Day Nursery.

The Close Day Nursery School Wins an Award - Top 20 Nursery in the South East

"As a team we strive to go above and beyond to ensure that our families are fully supported, and that our children receive a rich and playful curriculum, to broaden their knowledge across all areas of development.

"It is a privilege to see our children leave for school instilled with confidence and a true ‘love of learning.’