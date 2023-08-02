News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

The Close Day Nursery Wins Prestigious Award

Day Nurseries.co.uk, The leading UK Nursery review website with over 14,000 Nurseries has recognised The Close Day Nursery school, located in Banbury town centre as a 'top 20 nursery' in the South East England.
By Lorraine WetherillContributor
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 10:48 BST

This Top 20 award reflects the great work of our team, as well as the rich tapestry of early year support offered in our region.

We would like to especially thank our wonderful colleagues in the Children and Family Service at Oxfordshire County Council, and at Ofsted, for their support.

As the nursery manager "I thank my lucky stars every day that I have an opportunity to lead an incredible team of passionate early years practitioners at The Close Day Nursery.

Most Popular
The Close Day Nursery School Wins an Award - Top 20 Nursery in the South EastThe Close Day Nursery School Wins an Award - Top 20 Nursery in the South East
The Close Day Nursery School Wins an Award - Top 20 Nursery in the South East

"As a team we strive to go above and beyond to ensure that our families are fully supported, and that our children receive a rich and playful curriculum, to broaden their knowledge across all areas of development.

"It is a privilege to see our children leave for school instilled with confidence and a true ‘love of learning.’

"I would like to thank all our parents who provide us with continued feedback, this is invaluable, giving us opportunities to reflect on practice ensuring that we offer children and families the best early years experience.”

Related topics:NurseriesBanburyOxfordshire County CouncilOfsted